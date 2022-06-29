General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.30.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

