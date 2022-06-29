Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Saturday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 122.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Generation Income Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

