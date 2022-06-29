GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.