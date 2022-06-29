GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

