Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 3561616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gfinity in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of £11.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

