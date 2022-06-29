Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

