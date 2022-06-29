Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

