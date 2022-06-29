Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
