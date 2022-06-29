Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 3.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 17,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,345,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after buying an additional 284,877 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after buying an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

