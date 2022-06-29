Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 6,538 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
