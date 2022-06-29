Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises 1.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,845. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.