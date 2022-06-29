GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.