GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Trading Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $95,172.97 and $770.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

