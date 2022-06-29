Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,990 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.59.
GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
