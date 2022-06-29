Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,990 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.59.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

