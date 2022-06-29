Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $677,754.45 and approximately $855.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00262526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

