Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $127,688.31 and $23,685.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00182238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00944865 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00083021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars.

