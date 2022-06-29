Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSPT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Get Golden Star Enterprises alerts:

About Golden Star Enterprises (Get Rating)

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.