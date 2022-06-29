Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GSPT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.
About Golden Star Enterprises (Get Rating)
