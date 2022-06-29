Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $554,678.61

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $554,678.61 and $195.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

