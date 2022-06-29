Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 4,173,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

