Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. 22,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,695. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.