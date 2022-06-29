Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43.
