Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

