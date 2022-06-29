Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 64,622 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 328,195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,051,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,394,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 377,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,116. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.