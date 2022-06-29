Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.32. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

