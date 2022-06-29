Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 62,403 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,403 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.34. 40,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,449. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

