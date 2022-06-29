Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Shares of GPRE opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

