Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. 1,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,431. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

