Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

