Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Up 2.6%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.63. Approximately 13,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 533,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

