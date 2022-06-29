Hamster Price Reaches $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $117,073.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.41 or 0.02333564 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00175712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00079511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014768 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

