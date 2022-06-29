Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.0684 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Handshake has a total market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $74,937.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,311.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.45 or 0.05644263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00260338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00586636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00076491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00510867 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 503,310,090 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

