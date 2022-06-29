Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.61, but opened at $52.08. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $52.08, with a volume of 962 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares in the company, valued at $196,389,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,871 shares of company stock worth $11,556,359 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.