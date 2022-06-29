Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,047. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

