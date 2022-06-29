Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,047. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.