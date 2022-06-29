Head-To-Head Analysis: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) vs. Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.17 $21.11 million ($1.27) -9.90 Rafael $3.97 million 9.64 -$24.54 million ($7.64) -0.24

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rafael, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20% Rafael -3,757.51% -63.38% -54.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Rafael (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

