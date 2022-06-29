Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Accuray worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Accuray by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 579,561 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

