Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of NOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 40.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NOW by 298.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,603 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NOW by 46.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,804. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

