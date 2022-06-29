Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,552 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 28,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

