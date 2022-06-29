Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of PotlatchDeltic worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 6,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

