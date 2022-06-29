Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 87,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

