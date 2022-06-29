Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.