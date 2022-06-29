Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $14.78 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,782,000. BWX Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,675,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWXT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

