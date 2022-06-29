Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00252797 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.