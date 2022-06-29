Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Up 2.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $77.82. 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 954,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $61,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.