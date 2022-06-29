Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 0.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.
About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage NOLA Bancorp (HRGG)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.