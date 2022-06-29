Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $355,944.12 and $511.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

