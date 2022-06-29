Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

HPE stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

