HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Get HG alerts:

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.