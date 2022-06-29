Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $12.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.79. 589,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.93. RH has a 52-week low of $227.26 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $211,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of RH by 244.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.20.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.