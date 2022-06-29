Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

