Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,722. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

