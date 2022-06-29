Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $7.85. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 19,712 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

